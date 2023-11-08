WATERTOWN, N.Y (WWTI) – The Fort Drum Regional Health Planning Organization (FDRHPO) and North Country Health Compass Partners are pleased to introduce the recipients of the 2023 Community Health Hero Award.

One Health Hero was chosen in each of Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties, and all three were honored Wednesday afternoon during an award luncheon at the Hilton Garden Inn, Watertown/1,000 Islands. The 2023 Community Health Heroes are:

Jefferson County – Scott Stern, MD , Primary Care, North Country Family Health Center

, Primary Care, North Country Family Health Center Lewis County – Rebecca Paté-Johnson , Family Advocate, CAPC Head Start

, Family Advocate, CAPC Head Start St. Lawrence County – Jayme Smith, PsyD, Senior Director of Behavioral Health Services, St. Lawrence Health System

The Community Health Hero Award – given in honor of National Rural Health Day, which is celebrated on Thursday, November 16 – recognizes North Country residents who have demonstrated outstanding public service and a commitment to improving the health and wellness of their community. Nominations were accepted from the community-at-large, and winners were selected by members of North Country Health Compass Partners.

The selection committee wholeheartedly acknowledged the authentic passion and unwavering dedication that Dr. Stern, Rebecca, and Jayme consistently bring to their work. Their contributions in their respective fields undeniably enhance the health and well-being of the residents in our region. Pat Fontana, FDRHPO Deputy Director

For more about National Rural Health Day, visit https://nosorh.org/nrhd/.