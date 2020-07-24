Three arrested in Postdam following drug search warrant

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

POSTDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed the arrest of three individuals following the execution of a search warrant.

The three individuals, James A. Delosh, 54 of Potsdam, Marah S. Butterfield,29, of Massena and a Taj M. Fisher, 29 of New York City, were all arrested arrested for two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree class B felonies.

Detectives and investigators located approximately 40 grams of crack cocaine, packaging material, scales and approximately $3,100.00 in U.S. Currency during the execution of the search warrant.

All three subjects were arraigned in the Town of Oswegatchie Court where both James Delosh and Marah Butterfield were released.

Taj Fisher was remanded to the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility on no bail and was also held on New York State Parole warrant.

Sheriff’s Office was assisted by members of St. Lawrence County Drug Task Force, New York State Police VGNET, Canton Police

SLC Sherriff was assisted on the scene by United States Border Patrol and Homeland Security Investigations.

This investigation is ongoing and further charges are pending.

