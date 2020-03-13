WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – This afternoon, at around 12:40pm, the City of Watertown Police Department responded to a traffic accident on State Street between Girard Avenue and Park Drive.
A Ford SUV struck the rear end of a Toyota SUV, which pushed the Toyota into the rear end of a Nissan Sedan.
The Ford SUV came to a stop after colliding with a house on the south side of State Street, while the Nissan sedan came to rest after striking a house on the north side of State Street.
All drivers and passengers involved in the incident were transported to Samaritan Medical Center for treatment. All have been listed as in stable condition.
The driver of the Ford SUV, an unidentified female, was found to be at fault. The incident is still under investigation and no citations have been issued at this time.
LATEST STORIES:
- Three car crash on State Street in Watertown
- Governor announces 3 additional presumptive positive coronavirus cases in Arkansas, state total presumptive cases now 9
- Watertown Chamber joins list of organizations canceling events in interest of public health
- Samaritan Medical Center holds coronavirus press conference, shining light on local steps taken
- Nicole Halaseh wins DEC’s 5th Grade Arbor Day Poster Contest with ‘Trees Feed New York’ artwork
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.