Three car crash on State Street in Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – This afternoon, at around 12:40pm, the City of Watertown Police Department responded to a traffic accident on State Street between Girard Avenue and Park Drive.

A Ford SUV struck the rear end of a Toyota SUV, which pushed the Toyota into the rear end of a Nissan Sedan.

The Ford SUV came to a stop after colliding with a house on the south side of State Street, while the Nissan sedan came to rest after striking a house on the north side of State Street.

All drivers and passengers involved in the incident were transported to Samaritan Medical Center for treatment. All have been listed as in stable condition.

The driver of the Ford SUV, an unidentified female, was found to be at fault. The incident is still under investigation and no citations have been issued at this time.

