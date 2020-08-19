Three hot car deaths in four days raise concern nationwide

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Over the course of four days, three tragic hot car deaths have occurred across the United States.

Although the total number of child hot car deaths remains lower than the annual average, the campaign KidsAndCars.org is raising awareness as family routines continue to change.

On August 15, 1 and 3-year-old brothers died in Alabama after getting into the family vehicle and a 4-year-old boy died in Texas after unknowingly left in his mother’s vehicle. On August 17, a 3-year-old girl died after being unknowingly left a vehicle in Oklahoma.

According to KidsAndCars.org, increased time at home has increased the percentage of children getting into cars on their own contributing to these accidents. Previously the annual average was at 26%, but this year increased to 42%.

“Parents and caregivers should not let their guard down, but rather should be extra vigilant,” said Janette Fennell, president of KidsAndCars.org. “Now that some businesses and schools are opening back up, family routines are once again fluctuating. A change in routine is the most common contributing factors to children being unknowingly left in vehicles.”

KidsAndCars.org encourages the following actions to prevent children from entering parked cars on their own:

Prevent toddlers from exiting the home unnoticed

Keep vehicles locked at all times and ask neighbors and visitors to do the same.

Leave car keys out of reach of children.

Teach children to honk the horn if they become stuck inside a car.

If a child is missing, immediately check the inside, floorboards and trunk of all vehicles

