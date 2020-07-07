Three more states required to quarantine for 14 days when visiting New York

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WWTI) – Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced three additional states traveling to New York will be required to quarantine for 14 days.
The newly-added states include: Delaware, Kansas and Oklahoma.
The quarantine applies to any person arriving from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or a state with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.
The updated list of states under the travel advisory include:
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Arizona
- California
- Delaware
- Florida
- Georgia
- Iowa
- Idaho
- Kansas
- Louisiana
- Mississippi
- North Carolina
- Nevada
- Oklahoma
- South Carolina
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
LATEST STORIES:
- Dead priest added to list of abusers by Diocese of Albany
- Burn ban extended in St. Lawrence County
- Virtual New York hunter education course extended online
- Husband admits shooting man found in bedroom with wife hours after they separated
- Albany officials: Risk ‘extremely low’ after person with coronavirus visits Lincoln Park Pool