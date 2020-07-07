Three more states required to quarantine for 14 days when visiting New York

NEW YORK, NY – JULY 01: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at a news conference on July 1, 2020 in New York City. The governor expressed alarm at Director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci’s recent prediction that there could be 100,000 new Covid-19 cases per day and provided a number of updates related to an increase of states where out-of-state visitors will be required to quarantine for 14 days. (Photo by Byron Smith/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WWTI) – Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced three additional states traveling to New York will be required to quarantine for 14 days.

The newly-added states include: Delaware, Kansas and Oklahoma.

The quarantine applies to any person arriving from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or a state with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.

The updated list of states under the travel advisory include:

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Iowa

Idaho

Kansas

Louisiana

Mississippi

North Carolina

Nevada

Oklahoma

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

LATEST STORIES: