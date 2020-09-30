Three new cases of COVID-19 reported in St. Lawrence County

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Three new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in St. Lawrence County on Wednesday.
There have been 325 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county since the virus hit the North Country, 7 of which are currently active.
Of the 325 positive cases, 314 cases have been released from isolation and none are currently hospitalized. There have been four deaths related to COVID-19 in the county.
There have been 60,547 people tested for COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County. Testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center by appointment only.
The following hotline numbers are staffed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. for anyone who is experiencing symptoms or feels they should be tested:
- St. Lawrence Health System: 315-261-6240
- Claxton Hepburn Medical Center: 315-713-6655
- Clifton-Fine Hospital: 315-848-8049
