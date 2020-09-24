Three new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Jefferson County Thursday

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Three new cases of COVID-19 was confirmed in Jefferson County on Thursday.

There have been 263 positive confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county since the start of the pandemic.

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County:

20,332 total tests

20,069 negative results

263 positive results

247 individuals recovered

74 individuals in mandatory quarantine

284 individuals in precautionary quarantine

14 individuals in mandatory isolation

1 hospitalizations

1 COVID-19 related death

The number of positive tests represents unduplicated cases. If an individual recovers and later tests positive again, the number of positive cases won’t increase to reflect that case.

A duplicate case affects the number of recovered cases reported, as that number would decrease if someone retests positive. That case would be added to the number of hospitalized cases or those in mandatory isolation, depending on their situation.

Jefferson County continues to participate with New York State to manage the outbreak of COVID-19.

LATEST STORIES: