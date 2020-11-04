Three new COVID-19 cases reported in Lewis County on Wednesday, over 450 in quarantine

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Lewis County is continuing to see a rise in positive COVID-19 cases.

Three new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Lewis County on Wednesday.

There have been a total of 171 cases in county since the virus hit the North Country. 67 of the cases have been associated with a religious gathering cluster.

Of the 171 positive cases, 116 have recovered. There are 459 individuals under quarantine, 55 are under isolation and three are hospitalized.

14,018 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Lewis County.

The COVID-19 statistics for the county are the most current provided by Lewis County Public Health.

Lewis County Public Health encourages the community to continue to protect themselves, their families and neighbors by following public health guidance for social distancing and washing your hands.

Anyone with COVID-19 related questions and those who are showing symptoms of COVID-19, like a cough, fever or shortness of breath, should call the Lewis County Health System COVID-19 Resource Line at 315-376-9678.

