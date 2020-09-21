Three new deputies welcomed at St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is welcoming two new deputies to their team.

Sheriff Brooks J. Bigwarfe has announced the addition of three new deputies including Kristina Barton, Hunter Yerdon and Zachary Montroy.

Deputy Kristina Barton has served as a Civil Enforcement Officer for the Sheriff’s Officer since 2011 and recently graduated from the Police Academy at SUNY Potsdam. Barton will join the office now as a Deputy in the Sheriff’s Civil Division.

Deputy Hunter Yerdon graduated the Police Academy at SUNY Canton in July and will serve in the Sheriff’s Criminal Division.

Deputy Zachary Montroy served as a New York State Park Police Officer prior to joining the Sheriff’s Office. Deputy Montroy will serve in the Sheriff’s Criminal Division.

