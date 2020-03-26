Three new positive COVID-19 cases confirmed for St. Lawrence County

CANTON, NY – Three new positive COVID-19 cases were confirmed for St. Lawrence County today, according to a release from St. Lawrence County Public Health.

All confirmed cases are individuals residing in St. Lawrence County.

With four confirmed cases in total at this time, all individuals have been isolated at home and are being monitored by the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department.

The Public Health Department is also contacting anyone who may have been in contact with the individuals to determine whether quarantine or testing may be required.

Public Health is encouraging the community not to panic and is asking the public to follow the following recommendations:

Stay home. Travel only for essential needs: medical, groceries, and employment. In public, keep at least 6 feet distance from others.

Regularly self-monitor your own symptoms. Be on alert if you have a fever, cough, or shortness of breath.

Contact your provider if you need medical care; call ahead so they are ready for you

Separate yourself from others by using a separate bedroom and bathroom, avoid sharing all personal items have symptoms of fever, cough, and/or shortness of breath have been tested for COVID-19 have traveled back from an area within New York State with significant numbers of confirmed cases If you have recently returned from travel and have questions on whether you should self-isolate, please contact the public health department at: 315-244-4542.



Anyone with questions can contact the St. Lawrence County COVID-19 Call Center at 315-229-3970 or email eoccallcenter@stlawco.org. The COVID-19 Call Center is open daily between 8am and 4pm.

