WATERTOWN, N.Y. – Three north country fire departments will receive funding thanks to a grant from some federal programs.

The Hannawa Falls, Brushton and St. Regis Falls departments will at least get $40,000 each to help them purchase new gear, training and emergency supplies. The three departments are part of 33 that received money via the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program (AFG) and Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) program.

This federal funding will provide New York’s firefighters with the essential training, equipment and supplies they need to respond to emergency situations safely and efficiently. I will continue to fight to ensure New York’s fire departments are well-equipped to protect our communities and save lives. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D), New York

The AFG and SAFER grant programs are administered by the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide funding directly to fire departments and volunteer firefighter interest organizations to purchase essential equipment and help them increase the number of trained, “front line” firefighters available in their communities. The grants are awarded on a competitive basis to the applicants that most closely address the program’s priorities and demonstrate financial need.