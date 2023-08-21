WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand today announced over $3.6 million n federal funding for several fire departments across Upstate New York on Monday, August 21.

Three north country departments will get a portion of the funding to help stay protected fighting fires. The funding will be used to provide protective gear, training, and supplies to emergency personnel across 27 fire departments.

The Rutland, West Stockholm and Norfolk fire departments were the three departments form the area that got funding.

“From Black River to Buffalo, our brave firefighters are always on the front lines risking their lives to protect our communities,” said Senator Schumer. “These courageous first responders deserve all the federal support possible to ensure they have the adequate training, protective gear, and equipment they need to keep themselves and New Yorkers across the state safe. I’ve fought my whole career to deliver resources for New York’s firefighters, and today’s over $3.6 million will keep New York’s dedicated firefighters prepared to take on any emergency.”

Earlier this year, Schumer and Gillibrand led the charge to pass the Fire Grants and Safety Act of 2023 in the Senate, which would reauthorize funding for the U.S. Fire Administration, the AFG, and SAFER Grant Program through FY2030. The bill also extends the sunset for both SAFER and AFG from 2024 to 2032. The bill would increase the authorization for the U.S. Fire Administration by about $20 million, while maintaining the authorized funding level for SAFER and AFG at $750 million.

Here is the breakdown of the funding for the area departments: