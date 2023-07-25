WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – A trio of recently-graduated South Jefferson students received the Northern New York SPENNY15 Memorial Scholarship.

Owen Newton, Zachary Blevins, and Faith Barker all won the scholarship that honors the life and legacy of Spencer Parsons, a South Jeff graduate who passed away unexpectedly in 2016 at the age of 24.

Newton will attend Jefferson Community College in the fall to study mathematics. The Adams native plans on transferring to Robert Morris University in Pittsburgh for statistics and data science. Owen’s parents are Elizabeth and Steven Newton.

Blevins will also attend JCC in the fall to study business administration. The Adams native will also plan on transferring to Robert Morris. His parents are Karen Todd-Blevins and Steven Blevins.

Barker will attend St. Bonaventure University this fall to study broadcast journalism. The Adams Center native is the daughter of Darlene Collins.

The scholarship is awarded annually to South Jefferson-area students who have a positive influence on others, participate in community service, demonstrate respect for others, and are attending a community college as a full-time student, among other attributes.