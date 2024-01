WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – A trio of St. Lawrence County fire stations have opened their doors to residents without heat and power.

The Harrisville, Hermon and Star Lake fire halls have opened their doors as warming centers while people wait for power to be restored.

Star Lake’s fire station will be handing out water and dry ice from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

If your fire station is opening up as warming center, fill out the contact information below so we can spread the word.