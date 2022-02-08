St. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Three more St. Lawrence County residents have lost their lives to COVID-19 related issues.

This was confirmed in a daily report from St. Lawrence County Public Health on Tuesday. This brought the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 170 which was an increase compared to yesterday’s report.

Additionally, in a 24-hour period, 188 new COVID-19 cases were identified in St. Lawrence County. This increased active cases to 563. There are 29 St. Lawrence County residents hospitalized with the virus.

St. Lawrence County’s positivity rate decreased on Tuesday to 9.4%. However, this is much higher than the statewide positivity rate which is 4.4%. The County’s case rate per 100,000 residents also decreased to 505.85.

Although 59.7% of residents in the county are vaccinated, the county remains designated as an area with high levels of COVID-19 transmission.

St. Lawrence County also remains in a State of Emergency due to high rates of the virus and low capacity rates. This will remain in effect until early February.

In accordance with CDC guidance, the St. Lawrence County Public Health is recommending that local residents get the COVID-19 vaccine, including booster doses, wear a mask and social distance.

COVID-19 testing is being done by appointment only. Some urgent care and provider offices are also performing testing. Call the hotline numbers below between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. if symptoms are presented.