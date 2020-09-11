Three St. Lawrence County residents welcomed home after battling west coast fires

A firefighter battles the Creek Fire as it threatens homes in the Cascadel Woods neighborhood of Madera County, Calif., on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

NEW YORK (WWTI) — A team of 10 New Yorkers who were working to contain raging fires on the west coast were welcomed home on September 11, including three members from St. Lawrence County.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers, staff and volunteers worked for two weeks to battle fires in Nebraska and South Dakota.

Additionally, two members of the New York Air National Guard were welcomed home after providing assistance with fire detection through remotely piloted aircraft. The two members assisted California Air National Guard’s 163rd Attack Wing at March Air Reserve.

“These brave New Yorkers traveled west without hesitation to help battle these historic wildfires that haves scorched thousands of acres of land, burned hundreds of thousands of homes, and forced massive evacuations in 13 states,” Governor Cuomo said. “New Yorkers are tough and always ready to roll up their sleeves whether we’re supporting other states in the response to COVID-19 or helping fight wildfires. I am proud to welcome the team back home and offer my support and well wishes to the new crew of wildland firefighters heading west.”

The returning New York members are:

Mike Thompson, Forest Ranger, Crew Boss, Hamilton County

James Canevari, DEC Division of Fish and Wildlife, Onondaga County

Joshua Choquette, DEC Division of Fish and Wildlife, Delaware County

Jon Cleveland, Forester/DEC Division of Lands and Forests, Steuben County

Jenna Curcio, Forest Ranger, Otsego County

Aaron Graves, Forester/DEC Division of Lands and Forests, St. Lawrence County

Joe Pries, Forest Ranger, Dutchess and Putnam Counties

Scott Sabo, Forest Ranger, Franklin County

Nate Shea, Forest Ranger, St. Lawrence County

Timothy Yeatts, DEC Division of Fish and Wildlife, St. Lawrence County

Following this return, a second team will travel to the Rocky Mountain Area Coordination Center on September 12 to provide further assistance.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.