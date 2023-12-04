CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – A trio of north country schools will get state funding to help establish school-based mental health clinics.

On Thursday, November 30, the state announced 137 schools will get money to support these new clinics. St. Lawrence County-based school districts Parishville-Hopkinton, Edwards-Knox and Colton-Pierrepont were among the three to receive state money.

By expanding these clinics into additional schools throughout the state, we can help youth and their families identify mental health issues and access care earlier on, which ultimately lead to better health outcomes for young people ”New York State Office of Mental Health Commissioner Dr. Ann Sullivan

It’s all part of a $1 billion plan started this year to help expand mental health coverage across New York State.

A full list of the new satellite clinics by region, district and school can be found here. You can learn more about youth mental health programs, services, information and resources on the New York State Office of Mental Health’s Website or on the CDC’s Adolescent and School Health’s page.