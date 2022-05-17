ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Three people were issued tickets after allegedly disposing of trash on state land.

According to the Department of Environmental Conservation, Forest Ranger Terry responded to a complaint on May 6. The complaint was made about truckloads of pallets being driven onto State land and left in a pile in a large field on Fish Creek Wildlife Management Area.

While Ranger Terry was investigating the area, a white pickup truck drove up to the original pile of pallets with an additional load. Ranger Terry spoke to the driver and determined a party was planned for the following evening.

As a result, Ranger Terry issued tickets to the three people responsible for illegally depositing trash on State land.