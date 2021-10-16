Thunderstorm, high wind warning for Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The National Weather Service has issued a strong thunderstorm warning for Jefferson County.

The storm will impact portions of south-central Jefferson and northeast Oswego counties through 9:15 a .m. on Saturday. According to the NWS, doppler radar was tracking the strong thunderstorm over Mexico State Park which showed it moving northeast at 30 miles per hour.

They also warned the public of high winds up to 50 miles per hour during this time. They advise the public to stay alert as these winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects.

Locations that will be impacted by the storm include Sandy Island Beach State Park, Pulaski, Selkirk Shores State Park, Mexico Point State Park, Richland, New Haven, Mexico, Orwell, Lorraine, Sandy Creek, Lacona, Altmar, Mannsville, Smartville, Salmon River Reservoir, and Port Ontario. This includes interstate 81 in between exits 34 and 39.

The NWS is suggesting individuals seek shelter inside a building and monitor local stations for additional warning and information as the storm may intensify.