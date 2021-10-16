Thunderstorm, high wind warning for Lewis County

Lightning lights up the night sky In Neumarkt, Germany, Sunday, June 20, 2021. Heavy rains and thunderstorms have caused flooded cellars and streets as well as fallen trees and a variety of property damage in Central and Upper Franconia in the night to Monday. (Tobias Hartl/dpa via AP)

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The National Weather Service has issued a strong thunderstorm warning for Lewis County.

The storm will impact portions of southeastern Jefferson and northeastern Oswego counties through 10:45 a.m. on Saturday. According to the NWS, doppler radar was tracking the strong thunderstorm along a line extending from near Barnes Corners to eight miles south of Pulaski moving at 25 miles per hour.

They also warned the public of high winds over 40 miles per hour and heavy rain during this time. They advise the public to stay alert as the winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects.

Locations that will be impacted by the storm include Carthage, Lowville, West Carthage, Redfield, Barnes Corners, Whetstone Gulf State Park, Hastings, Richland, Denmark, New Bremen, Watson, Martinsburg, Orwell, Copenhagen, Harrisville, Croghan, PArish, Altmar, Castorland, and Worth. This includes interstate 81 in between exits 33 and 34.

The NWS is suggesting individuals seek shelter inside a building and monitor local stations for additional warning and information.