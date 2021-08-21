Thunderstorm, high wind warning for St. Lawrence County

Lightning lights up the night sky In Neumarkt, Germany, Sunday, June 20, 2021. Heavy rains and thunderstorms have caused flooded cellars and streets as well as fallen trees and a variety of property damage in Central and Upper Franconia in the night to Monday. (Tobias Hartl/dpa via AP)

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The National Weather Service issued a strong thunderstorm warning for St. Lawrence County.

According to the NWS the doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Colton, moving west at 20 miles per hour. They also warned of high winds over 30 miles per hour and torrential rainfall.

Areas that will be affected by the storm include Potsdam, Canton, Norfolk, Parishville, Colton, Norwood, Madrid, Pierrepont, North Stockholm, West Parishville, Higley Flow State Park, West Stockholm, West Potsdam, Converse, South Colton and Hannawa Falls.

NWS advised the public that the gusty winds from the storm could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects and that the rainfall may result in ponding of water in poor drainage areas. Those in affected areas should stay inside and avoid driving their vehicle through the flooded roadways if on the road.