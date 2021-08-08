Thunderstorm warning for Jefferson and Lewis County

NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A special weather statement has been issued for Jefferson and Lewis County.

According to the National Weather Service east central Jefferson County and Lewis County will experience thunderstorms that will produce heavy rainfall until 2 p.m. on Sunday. They predict one to two inches of rainfall during this time.

The rain could result in localized flooding in small creeks and areas with poor drainage. Areas this will impact include Carthage, Lowville, West Carthage, Herrings, Denmark, New Bremen, Watson, Martinsburg, Lyonsdale, Greig, Port Leyden, Harrisville, Croghan, Lyons Falls, Castorland, Deferiet, Diana Center, Natural Bridge, Belfort And Soft Maple Reservoir.

The NWS advises drivers to not drive through flooding roadways that could be caused by the torrential rainfall.