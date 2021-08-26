Thursday: COVID-19 cases rise by 50 in St. Lawrence County

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — As the North Country heads into the final days of August, COVID-19 cases are on the rise.

In a daily COVID-19 report on Thursday, St. Lawrence County Public Health service reported 50 new cases. These were identified within a 24-hour period and there are now 289 active cases and 21 hospitalizations in the county.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, 97 St. Lawrence County residents have lost their lives to the coronavirus. There have also been 8,307 confirmed positive cases.

As of August 26, the County’s positivity stood at 5.48% and its vaccination rate was at 50.9%. St. Lawrence County remains designated by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention as an area of high community transmission.

Due to this designation, St. Lawrence County Health officials are encouraging all to wear a mask in indoors and public spaces regardless of vaccination status. Those who remain unvaccinated are required to wear a mask in all spaces.