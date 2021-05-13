THURSDAY: Jefferson County hosting COVID vaccine clinic for ages 12- 15

FILE – This Jan. 24, 2021, file photo shows a vial of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 in Seattle. U.S. regulators on Monday, May 10, 2021, expanded use of Pfizer’s shot to those as young as 12, sparking a race to protect middle and high school students before they head back to class in the fall. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Children ages 12 to 15 now have the opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Jefferson County.

Addressing new recommendations, Jefferson County Public Health Service is set to host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Thursday, May 13 at the Thousand Islands Middle School.

The clinic will specifically administer doses of the Pfizer BioNTech to those ages 12 through 15.

This is following recommendations from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and guidance from New York State.

The Pfizer COVID-19 clinic will be run on an appointment only basis with appointments available from 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. A parent must be present at their child’s appointment to provide consent of vaccination.

Walk-in appointments are available for those 18 years or older and will recieve the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

JCPHS also stated that it has recognized the increased need for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine clinics. To address this need, Public Health will be hosting Pfizer vaccination clinics every Wednesday at its facility at 531 Meade Street.

To register, visit the Jefferson County website.