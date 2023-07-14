WATERTOWN, NY (WWTI) – A house fire in the Town of Lyme on Thursday, July 13 has left two homeless.

Fire crews were dispatched after 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning to 22744 County Route 57 in Three Mile Bay. The two-story building was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived to the scene.

Two people were inside the house at the time, but both escaped injuries. Volunteers tried to salvage the garage, but the home was deemed a total loss.

The cause of the blaze is currently being investigated by Jefferson County Fire Investigators. Three Mile Bay received mutual aid from Chaumont, Cape Vincent, Clayton and Brownville fire departments. Crews stayed on the scene for nearly eight hours to keep the fire under control.

The American Red Cross is helping the two displaced residents with emergency aid.