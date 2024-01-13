ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Thousand Islands Bridge Authority is making preparations for the upcoming winter storm,

In a press release made public after 4:30 p.m., the Thousand Islands Bridge Authority began restricting all high-profile Commercial vehicles less than 60,000 pounds.

The restrictions apply to recreational vehicles (RVs), buses, enclosed empty trailers, and other high-profile vehicles until wind speeds reduce at the Thousand Islands Bridge Crossings.

The bridge authority asks to observe this safety precaution and temporary traffic restrictions. The TIBA will provided updates periodically.

For the most up to date information on bridge operations, please visit our website www.tibridge.com, follow #TIslebridge on Twitter or call 315-482-2501.