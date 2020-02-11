Ticia Aumell, Stage Notes founder, recognized as one of ABC50’s Remarkable Women of the North Country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Ticia Aumell, the founder of Stage Notes in Watertown, has been recognized as one of ABC50’s Remarkable Women of the North Country.

Stage Notes is a theater company for high school students who share their love of performing with the local community. Ticia wants to teach her twenty-nine students that their love of performing can truly impact the community.

Ticia performs all over the North Country for funerals, churches and events, sharing her gift and passion as well.

ABC50 is recognizing the great contributions women have made to our nation and local communities, honoring the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and the quality of life.

Four local North Country women are being highlighted throughout February and March, who will be considered for Nexstar’s nationwide 2020 Woman of the Year Award. One local winner will be selected to earn a trip to New York City to attend a taping of The Mel Robbins Show. The national winner will be named in mid-March.

You can find out more about ABC50's Remarkable Women here.

