WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Tickets have gone on sale for One World Foundation’s 21st Annual Rock & Roll Oldies Show – Forever Motown. Show tickets went on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday, August 1.

Forever Motown is scheduled for Friday, September 8 at 8:30 p.m. at the Bonnie Castle Resort in Alexandria Bay. To buy tickets, call the Disabled Persons Action Organization at 315-782-0044.

Gold Tickets priced at $50, include Reserved Seating for the show along with an Uncle Sam’s Boat Cruise. There is a limited number of seats available for the Uncle Sam’s Boat Cruise.

General Admission Tickets are available for $30 and can be purchased at Watertown, Clayton and Alex Bay Kinney Drugs locations.

A fabulous cast, backed by a band of incredible musicians, represents Motown royalty – performing the beloved songs from the greatest groups, artists and songwriters of all time: The Four Tops, The Temptations, The Supremes, Smokey Robinson, Mary Wells, Marvin Gaye, Tammi Terrell, Stevie Wonder and more.

For more information on the show, call the DPAO or visit DPAOConcerts.com.