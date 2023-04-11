WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Get ready for a summer of live music in the North Country.

Tickets are now on sale for the Car-Freshner/ FX Caprara Honda of Watertown 2023 Concert Series presented by the DPAO.

This includes performances by multi-mega-million-selling Rock Band STYX and “New Vocal Duo/ Group of the Year” nominee Parmalee.

STYX is set to perform on Thursday, June 1 at 7 p.m. indoors at the Watertown Fairgrounds Arena.

Parmalee will also perform an indoor show at the Watertown Fairgrounds arena on Friday, June 16 at 7 p.m.

Tickets for both concerts will go on sale Thursday, April 20 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online or by calling the DPAO at 315-782-0044.

General admission tickets will only be available at Kinney Drug store locations.