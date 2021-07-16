Tickets issued during “Operation Hardhat” in St. Lawrence County

DEKALB, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York State Police joined the Department of Transportation on June 15, 2021 for “Operation Hardhat” in St. Lawrence County. The two agencies are working together to target dangerous driving in work zones.

The initiative began in an active work zone on State Route 11 in the town of DeKalb. Troopers were in the work zone dressed as DOT workers. The troopers were looking for vehicle and traffic violations such as speeding, cellphone use while driving, seatbelt violations and failing to follow the “Move Over” Law.

A total of 20 tickets were issued, including: four speeding tickets, three cellphone tickets, three seatbelt tickets, and 10 tickets classified as “other.”

Motorists are urged to drive responsibly throughout work zones and to follow the signage that is posted. Motorists are also reminded that speeding fines are doubled in work zones and more than one speeding violation in a work zone could result in the suspension of your driver’s license. The initiative will continue throughout construction season.