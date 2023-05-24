WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Seats are still available for the STYX concert in Watertown.

STYX, the multi-mega-million-selling rock band will perform an indoor concert at the Watertown Fairgrounds Arena on Thursday, June 1 at 7 p.m.

The band Jet Black Roses is set to open for STYX.

This concert is a part of the DPAO’s Summer Concert Series. The DPAO confirmed on May 23 that tickets are still available.

Tickets can be purchased on the DPAO’s website or by calling the organization at 315-782-0044. General admission tickets are also available for purchase at local Kinney Drugs store locations.

Proceeds from the DPAO’s Annual Concert Series will benefit the organization’s programs and services. The DPAO supports over 600 families with developmental disabilities throughout the North Country.