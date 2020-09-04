Tik Tok Safety: Child Advocacy Center of NNY urges parent involvement

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Tik Tok has taken the world by storm. The social media app connects users from all over the world and is now one of the most used app by children and young adults

However, according to representatives at the Child Advocacy Center of Northern New York, this poses many risks for children.

Lead Advocate and Safe Harbour Coordinator Kiley Hilyer expressed that one of the best ways to combat risks and threats is through parent involvement.

Although the app can be challenging and dangerous if used incorrectly, Hilyer is adamant that one of the real dangers of social media is scaring parents into banning Tik Tok and closing opportunities for discussions on healthy online behavior.

She provided options as to how to increase safety measure on Tik Tok through optional safety features, parent controls and using restricted modes for younger users.

Hilyer also recommended the website commonsensemedia.org for parents and guardians as a resource for social media safety.

“It’s the parents getting to know the app, using it, and with Tik Tok you can use it with your kids, stated Hilyer. “You can do song duets, you can do dances with your kids, it’s a way that parents to connect with their kids with something they were already using. But you’re showing your child that you know how to use it, that you understand it and you will routinely go through it.”

