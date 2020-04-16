Tips for North Country to stay active and healthy from Armor Up Fitness

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Jamie Wood of Armor Up Fitness has tips for the North Country on staying active and healthy while at home during the coronavirus epidemic.

Social distancing during the pandemic may stop people from physically going to the gym, but it doesn’t have to stop them from working out and eating healthy meals.

Members of Armor Up Fitness are training virtually via Facebook while the gym is closed. The virtual workouts require minimal equipment and offer exercises that can be done from home at different levels and for all age groups.

Jamie said that staying active is not only good for your physical health, but has mental wellness benefits also.

He said the number one excuse they usually hear at the gym for not working out is the lack of time people have, which is less of an issue for many now.

Jamie offered the following tips for staying healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic:

You are what you eat, so eat lots of fruits and vegetables and foods that are high in vitamin C like guava, kiwi, bell peppers, strawberries, oranges, papaya, broccoli, kale, spinach and tomatoes. Get outside. Sunshine plays a huge role in vitamin D synthesis. Vitamin D is proven to boost your immune system so get outside, get moving, get out of the house and get some fresh air. Limit your alcohol intake. Alcohol suppresses your immune system and increases your calorie intake. Decrease your stress levels. Rest more, meditate, pray, read or do any activity that helps you relieve stress. Now is a great time to slow down and focus on taking care of your body. Get moving. Regular exercise strengthens your immune system. At least 30 minutes a day is recommended.

Armor Up Fitness’ workouts are available on Facebook right now. They even have workouts for beginners who haven’t started an exercise regimen.

