Tips for planning a holiday Adirondack ski trip

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (WWTI) — Planning on hitting the slopes during your holiday break?

Due to new regulations and restrictions, there are a few things to keep in mind while planning a ski trip to the Adirondacks this year.

Adirondacks USA’s Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism provided “What to Know Before You Go;” tips for planning a ski vacation in New York.

The Office listed the following tips:

Plan ahead :

Many mountains now require the purchase of a lift ticket in advance

Weekends tend to be busy and follow limited capacity

Mountains offer lessons by reservation only and group size is limited

Visitors are required to wear face masks when they are not actively skiing

Plan to be flexible:

Amenities such as shuttles, food and beverages and retail have limited capacity

Put gear on while at vehicles, leave bags in vehicles if possible

Additionally, at this time Whiteface Mountain and Gore Mountain have paused the sale of lift tickets through January 3, 2021. Adirondacks USA state that midweek tickets will be available on January 4, 2021.