NEW YORK (WWTI) — According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heat causes more than 600 preventable deaths in the United States every year.

To help New Yorkers stay safe during excessive heat, Governor Hochul’s office provided the following guidance:

Be Prepared

Taking precautions to avoid heat exhaustion is important, including adjusting your schedule to avoid the outdoors during the hottest hours of the day and modifying your diet and water intake when possible.

Reduce strenuous activities and exercises, especially from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., which are peak sunlight hours.

Exercise should be conducted early in the morning, before 7 a.m.

Eat less protein and more fruits and vegetables. Protein produces and increases metabolic heat, which causes water loss. Eat small meals but eat more often. Do not eat salty foods.

Drink at least two to four glasses of water per hour during extreme heat, even if you do not feel thirsty. Avoid beverages containing alcohol or caffeine.

If possible, stay out of the sun and stay in air conditioning. The sun heats the inner core of your body, resulting in dehydration. If air conditioning is not available, stay on the lowest floor, out of the sunshine, or go to a public building with air conditioning.

If you must go outdoors, wear sunscreen with a high sun protector factor rating (at least SPF 15) and a hat to protect your face and head.

When outdoors, wear loose-fitting, lightweight, and light-colored clothing. Cover as much skin as possible to avoid sunburn and the over-warming effects of sunlight on your body.

Never leave children, pets or those who require special care in a parked vehicle, especially during periods of intense summer heat. Temperatures inside a closed vehicle can reach over 140 degrees Fahrenheit quickly. Exposure to such high temperatures can kill within a matter of minutes.

Try to check on your neighbors during a heat wave, especially if they are elderly, have young children or have disabilities. Make sure there is enough food and water for your pets.

Prolonged exposure to the heat can be harmful and potentially fatal. Call 911 if you or someone you know shows signs or symptoms of heat illness, including headache, lightheadedness, muscle cramps, nausea, and vomiting.

Conserve Electricity

Taking smart steps to reduce energy use, particularly during periods of peak demand, not only helps to lower the state’s peak load but also saves consumers money when electricity is the most expensive.

To reduce energy use, particularly during peak periods, the public is encouraged to take some of the following low- or no-cost energy-saving measures: