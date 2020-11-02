‘Tis the Season: Salmon Run Mall announces holiday hours, to be closed on Thanksgiving Day

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The holidays are fast approaching and preparations at the Salmon Run Mall have begun.

The Salmon Run Mall has announced new hours and initiatives in preparation for the 2020 holiday season.

According to the Mall’s Marketing Director Karla Woods, Salmon Run Mall tenants are following suit as retailers nationwide are encouraging consumers to start their holiday shopping earlier. This is being made possible through the extension of deals throughout the season.

“We are seeing the early deals and shoppers and are encouraged by many of our tenants’ plans to break up the traditional, one-day-only, Black Friday rush,” said Woods. “The spreading-out of sales and deep discounts throughout the entire holiday season should help minimize lines and crowds. The deals to be had will be bigger than ever and available earlier than ever.”

Wood also officially announced that the Salmon Run Mall will be closed on Thanksgiving Day for the first time in the Mall’s History. The Mall will also be closed on December 25, Christmas Day.

Additionally, starting December 14, 2020, the Mall will be open starting at 9 a.m., compared to the previous open time at 10 a.m. The Salmon Run Mall will also follow different holiday hours on the following dates:

Black Friday, November 27: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

November 28: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

December 19: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

December 20: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

December 21 and 22: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

December 23: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

December 24: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

New Year’s Eve: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

New Year’s Day: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All other days will follow regular mall hours which are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

