‘Tis the Season: Watertown’s Christmas tree returns to Public Square

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Christmas spirit is ringing in downtown Watertown.

Nearly one week prior to when many will gather to celebrate Thanksgiving on November 25, Watertown’s Christmas tree has returned to Public Square.

On Wednesday, November 17, crews from the City of Watertown Department of Public Works put up its several-story Christmas tree.

Sitting at the heart of Watertown’s Public Square, the tree is an emblem for the start to the holiday season. Additional decorations surrounding the square include the manger scene, holiday banners and the traditional tinsel Christmas trees, snowflakes and candy canes that hang from nearby lamps posts.

However, Watertown’s Christmas tree will remain unlit for several weeks, until the first week of December when the City will once again host its annual parade and tree lighting ceremony.

This parade was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions. Instead, the City hosted a “Deck the Parkway” event where cars could drive-through stationery decorated parade floats.

The 2021 parade will take place on Thursday, December 2 where local residents, organizations and businesses will gather to light up downtown. City officials are also expected to be in attendance.

But with the return of Watertown’s Christmas tree, many are already feeling in the holiday spirit.