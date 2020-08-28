Toast fall with a beer from Dunkin’ and Harpoon Brewery

NEW YORK (WWTI) — The highly anticipated Harpoon Dunkin’ Coffee Porter has returned, however this year with some new additions.
Dunkin’ and Harpoon Brewery announced on August 25 that accompanying the popular porter this season will be the new release of the “Dunkin’ Dozen mix pack.”
The partners released their new features in the pack including “Dunkin’ Pumpkin Ale,” “Dunkin Jelly Donut IPA” and “Dunkin’ Boston Kreme Stout.”
“We know that many of our guests start their busy days with a cup of Dunkin’ coffee and end it by kicking back with one of Harpoon’s famous craft beers,” said the coffee chain. “In talking with our friends over at Harpoon, we also learned that Dunkin’ coffee has played an essential role in getting the brewery up and running each morning.”
