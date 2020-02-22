Today is National Margarita Day: Here are some fun facts about the classic favorite

(WWTI) – Today is the day the margarita is honored across the country. The founder of National Margarita Day is Todd McCalla, who established the day to spread his love for margaritas around the world.

According to NationalMargaritaDay.com, the exact individual responsible for inventing the classic margarita is unknown, although it was during the 1930s or 1940s that it was created.

Frozen margaritas were invented in the 1970s when an inventive bartender converted a soft serve ice cream unit into a frozen margarita machine. Whether you prefer a classic margarita on the rocks or frozen, it is the most common tequila based cocktail in the United States today.

Although the classic margarita is very popular, the drink is made in other varieties including strawberry, mango, watermelon, raspberry, pomegranate, blackberry and more.

Happy National Margarita Day!

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.