Today is National Puppy Day! How are you celebrating with your pup?

(WWTI) – Dog lovers rejoice! People across the country are coming together online to celebrate National Puppy Day!

National Puppy Day is celebrated every year on March 23 to acknowledge the unconditional love that puppies bring into your life.

It is also a day to bring awareness to puppy adoption and to educate the public on puppy mills, where large quantities of puppies are bred in poor conditions for profit without concern for their health.

According to the ASPCA, approximately 3.3 million dogs enter shelters every year, making shelters a great place to look to find the right puppy for your family.

To celebrate National Puppy Day, people are using #NationalPuppyDay to share photos of their dogs on social media, spending time with their puppies outside and surprising their furry friends with special treats.

ABC50’s Creative Services Director is giving her pup a little extra love today. Check out Shauna’s pup, Rielly, below.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.