Today is National Strawberry Day

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – February 27 is National Strawberry Day and there are many ways to celebrate.

Whether you prefer them covered in chocolate, sliced into a fruit salad or blended into a smoothie, strawberries are undoubtedly one of America’s favorite fruits.

The local Edible Arrangements store in Watertown is celebrating by offering pick-up only specials on their chocolate covered strawberries. You can get a dozen berries for $10 or one berry for $1. They are also running a BOGO sale on their $5.99 chocolate covered strawberry cups.

Unfortunately, the celebration won’t last long due to the winter weather. The Watertown location will be closing early this afternoon due to the weather.

Although the blizzard warning and winter weather have put a damper on activities, National Strawberry Day is still being recognized here in the North Country and across the nation.

