TODAY: Watertown City School District hosting COVID vaccination clinic

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — In the late afternoon and evening hours on Tuesday, the Watertown City School District will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

In partnership with the North Country Family Health Center, the District will offer doses of the Pfizer vaccine at its Case Middle School Gymnasium.

Vaccines at this clinic will be administered to any New York State resident 12 years of age or older.

Those interested in receiving the vaccine are required to make an appointment, and all attendees are asked to enter through the entrance labeled number 13, directly across from the Watertown High School pool entrance.

This clinic will run from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 25, 2021.

Appointments can be made online or by calling 315-782-2346. Those with transportation needs are directed to call 315-782-2346.