CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Canton Central School District Board of Education has announced a unanimous agreement to retain the services of its current interim superintendent Susan Todd through the end of the 2024-25 school year.

Todd has been serving as the Canton interim superintendent since August 1. She replaced Ronald Burke, who left the district to take the superintendent’s position in the Massena Central School District.

Todd has over 30 years of experience in the field of education, serving as the superintendent for Heuvelton Central School from 2006 through 2017, a Building Principal/CSE Chairperson for Heuvelton, and 17 years as a classroom teacher at Potsdam Central School.

Since her retirement in 2017, she has worked for the Education Departments of St. Lawrence University and SUNY Potsdam, and she served as an Interim Superintendent for the Morristown district from 2019-2020.

Having an experienced, caring leader on hand during this time period greatly benefits the Canton school district and will allow more time for the candidate pool to be replenished prior to restarting a full search for a new, permanent superintendent of schools St. Lawrence-Lewis BOCES District Superintendent Thomas Burns,

The decision to retain Todd came following several meetings between the Canton Board of Education and Burns, who is serving as a consultant for Canton during the superintendent search process.