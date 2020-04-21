Together Apart: Watch the Made in NNY special dedicated to staying connected during the COVID-19 epidemic

WATERTOWN, N.Y (WWTI) – While we’re apart, staying connected is more important than ever.

Join us for the 30-minute Made in Northern New York special Together Apart. This special is dedicated to staying connected while apart during the COVID-19 epidemic.

Don’t miss the man who never misses a beat, comedian Matt Clark, along with Cyd Converse, North Country blogger with endless recipes for you and your family, and Ted Keegan, Watertown native and Broadway’s Number 12 Phantom with a message of hope and love for us all.

Made in Northern New York #TogetherApart airs Wednesday, April 22 at 7:30pm on ABC50.

In case you miss it or want to watch again, tune in on Saturday, April 25 at 7:30pm on ABC50 and Sunday, April 26 at 10pm on The North Country CW.

