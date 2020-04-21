WATERTOWN, N.Y (WWTI) – While we’re apart, staying connected is more important than ever.
Join us for the 30-minute Made in Northern New York special Together Apart. This special is dedicated to staying connected while apart during the COVID-19 epidemic.
Don’t miss the man who never misses a beat, comedian Matt Clark, along with Cyd Converse, North Country blogger with endless recipes for you and your family, and Ted Keegan, Watertown native and Broadway’s Number 12 Phantom with a message of hope and love for us all.
Made in Northern New York #TogetherApart airs Wednesday, April 22 at 7:30pm on ABC50.
In case you miss it or want to watch again, tune in on Saturday, April 25 at 7:30pm on ABC50 and Sunday, April 26 at 10pm on The North Country CW.
LATEST STORIES:
- Together Apart: Watch the Made in NNY special dedicated to staying connected during the COVID-19 epidemic
- U.S. Surgeon General talks guidelines for states reopening
- New funding for depleted small business loan program stalls in Congress
- Samantha of Zehr’s Flowers tells us what it means to be Living Local in the North Country
- Congress could pass small business loan funds this wee
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.