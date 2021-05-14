TONIGHT: Alexandria Central streaming virtual Disney’s Beauty & the Beast Jr. presentation

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Alexandria Central School will be streaming a virtual version of Disney’s Beauty & the Beast Jr. and is inviting the public to watch.
The show will be streaming on May 14 and May 15 at 7 p.m. Events passes are available online for $15 per household.
The presentation was filmed at Boldt Castle on Heart island and green screen technology was used to put it together. It is 100% pre-recorded using social distancing protocols and they say it is unlike any show they have done before.
The cast, crew and ensemble include:
- Director – Katie Taylor
- Belle – Olivia Adsit
- Beast – Elijah McIlrath
- Lumierre – Xandyr Brennan
- Mrs. Potts – Madison Savage
- Madame de la Grande Bouche – Alethea McIlrath
- Cogsworth – Amaris Sibert
- Babette – Andrea Patterson
- Chip -Michaela Adsit
- Gaston -Joseph LoPresti
- LeFou -Wade Stone
- Maurice -Ethan Brennan
- Silly Girl -Jayden Travers
- Silly Girl – Emmalee White
- Silly Girl – Kayla Felder
- Silly Girl – Adrienne Hyde
- Silly Girl – Cecil Velez
- Silly Girl – Kira Dixson
- Narrator – Kathryn Papin
- Narrator – Hudson Bauer
- Narrator – Kaitlyn White
- Narrator -Meera Aguayo
- Mons. D’Arque – Daniel Rushlow
- Enchantress/Old Woman/Ensemble – Kierstyn Travers
- Baker/Ensemble – Mavery Weaver
- Bookseller/Ensemble – Kye Sweetland
- Ensemble – Kamryn Beers
- Ensemble – Harlee Bendle
- Ensemble – Ryleigh Tabolt
- Ensemble – Tailour Tabolt
- Ensemble – Jasper Brennan
- Ensemble – Angelina Ciarfella
- Ensemble – Allison McCormick
- Ensemble – Lanie Phelps
- Ensemble – Emma Stine
- Ensemble – Esmerelda Velez