TONIGHT: Alexandria Central streaming virtual Disney’s Beauty & the Beast Jr. presentation

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Alexandria Central School will be streaming a virtual version of Disney’s Beauty & the Beast Jr. and is inviting the public to watch.

The show will be streaming on May 14 and May 15 at 7 p.m. Events passes are available online for $15 per household.

The presentation was filmed at Boldt Castle on Heart island and green screen technology was used to put it together. It is 100% pre-recorded using social distancing protocols and they say it is unlike any show they have done before.







The cast, crew and ensemble include: