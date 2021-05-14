TONIGHT: Alexandria Central streaming virtual Disney’s Beauty & the Beast Jr. presentation

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Alexandria Central School will be streaming a virtual version of Disney’s Beauty & the Beast Jr. and is inviting the public to watch.

The show will be streaming on May 14 and May 15 at 7 p.m. Events passes are available online for $15 per household.

The presentation was filmed at Boldt Castle on Heart island and green screen technology was used to put it together. It is 100% pre-recorded using social distancing protocols and they say it is unlike any show they have done before.

The cast, crew and ensemble include:

  • Director – Katie Taylor
  • Belle – Olivia Adsit
  • Beast – Elijah McIlrath
  • Lumierre – Xandyr Brennan
  • Mrs. Potts – Madison Savage
  • Madame de la Grande Bouche – Alethea McIlrath
  • Cogsworth – Amaris Sibert
  • Babette – Andrea Patterson
  • Chip -Michaela Adsit
  • Gaston -Joseph LoPresti
  • LeFou -Wade Stone
  • Maurice -Ethan Brennan
  • Silly Girl -Jayden Travers
  • Silly Girl – Emmalee White
  • Silly Girl – Kayla Felder
  • Silly Girl – Adrienne Hyde
  • Silly Girl – Cecil Velez
  • Silly Girl – Kira Dixson
  • Narrator – Kathryn Papin
  • Narrator – Hudson Bauer
  • Narrator – Kaitlyn White
  • Narrator -Meera Aguayo
  • Mons. D’Arque – Daniel Rushlow
  • Enchantress/Old Woman/Ensemble – Kierstyn Travers
  • Baker/Ensemble – Mavery Weaver
  • Bookseller/Ensemble – Kye Sweetland
  • Ensemble – Kamryn Beers
  • Ensemble – Harlee Bendle
  • Ensemble – Ryleigh Tabolt
  • Ensemble – Tailour Tabolt
  • Ensemble – Jasper Brennan
  • Ensemble – Angelina Ciarfella
  • Ensemble – Allison McCormick
  • Ensemble – Lanie Phelps
  • Ensemble – Emma Stine
  • Ensemble – Esmerelda Velez

