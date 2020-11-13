Tonight’s the night: Updated NYS COVID-19 restrictions to begin at 10 p.m.

NEW YORK (WWTI) — New York State will begin to observe new guidelines to try and mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced earlier this week, that new restrictions statewide will be enacted to stop the spread of COVID-19. As of November 12, New York had a statewide positive infection rate of 2.95%.

New restrictions are set to begin across the state at 10 p.m. tonight, November 13, 2020. These updates state that all establishments that are regulated by the State Liquor Authority and have a liquor license, will be required to close by 10 p.m. and cannot reopen until 5 a.m. the next day. This restriction also applies to gyms and fitness centers.

Restaurants are still allowed to provide curbside pickup after 10 p.m., but will not be permitted to serve alcohol to-go.

Additionally, Governor Cuomo also stated that indoor and outdoor gatherings at private residences will be limited to only 10 attendees.

“COVID is raging nationally, setting record numbers of cases and hospitalizations with each passing day,” stated Governor Cuomo. “While New York is doing better than just about any state in the United States, we are not immune from the national trend. Now it’s up to what we do. There is no predestined future here. It’s a pure consequence of our actions.

Governor Cuomo added that local law enforcement will be held responsible for enforcing these restrictions.

Stating that “the rules are only as good as the enforcement. Local governments are in charge of enforcement. There are only two fundamental truths in this situation: it’s individual discipline and it’s government enforcement. Period. End of sentence. I need the local governments to enforce this.”

