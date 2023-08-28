The Orchestra of Northern New York (WWTI/ Adobe Stock)

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) – World-renowned composer John Anthony Lennon will be among the attendees during the Orchestra of Northern New York’s world premiere of Escapades for Orchestra and Soprano Saxophone.

Lennon has been commissioned by the John F. Kennedy Theatre Chamber Players, the Library of Congress, the Boston Symphony Chamber Players, the National Endowment for the Arts Orchestral Consortium, the Fromm Foundation, the Kronos Quartet and many other groups and institutions.

More information on Lennon can be found on his website.

He has also been the recipient of numerous honors and prizes, such as:

Rome Prize;

Guggenheim Awards;

Friedheim Awards;

Charles Ives Awards; and

American Academy of Arts and Letters.

He has held fellowships at:

Tanglewood;

Rockefeller Center at Bellagio;

Villa Montalvo;

Yaddo;

Bolgiasco Foundation; and

MacDowell Colony as a Norlin Foundation Fellow.

Tickets for the Clayton Opera House concert can be purchased on their website or by calling 315-686-2200. Tickets for the Potsdam concert can be purchased on the ONNY website or by phone at 315-212-3440.

More information on the upcoming performance can be found here.