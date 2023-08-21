CLAYTON; POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) – Christopher Creviston joins the Orchestra of Northern New York to perform the world premiere of John Anthony Lennon’s Escapades on Labor Day weekend.

Performances are Saturday, September 2 at 7:30 p.m. at the Clayton Opera House and Sunday, September 3 at 7:30 p.m. at SUNY Potsdam’s Hosmer Hall.

Clayton Opera House

403 Riverside Dr

Clayton, NY 13624 SUNY Potsdam

44 Pierrepont Ave

Potsdam, NY 13676

Creviston has worked with many conductors, such as Andre Previn, Neeme Jarvi, and Randall Craig Fleischer, among others. He performs regularly with the Capitol Quartet, and in duos with pianist Hannah Gruber Creviston, guitarist Zoren Fader and harpist Frances Duffy. He has appeared in concert with jazz artists and worked with pop performers Crystal Gale, Ben Vereen, Maureen McGovern. Crane alum Lisa Vroman and Bob Hope, to name a few.

Creviston currently serves on the faculty at Arizona State University and has held positions at the Crane School of Music, the Greenwich House of Arts in NYC, the University of Windsor in Canada and the University of Michigan.

Tickets for the Clayton Opera House concert can be purchased on their website or by calling 315-686-2200. Tickets for the Potsdam concert can be purchased on the ONNY website or by phone at 315-212-3440.