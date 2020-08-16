Tops Friendly Markets to allow alcohol delivery through Instacart

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Tops Friendly Market is partnering with Instacart to begin home-delivery of alcoholic products.

The grocery chain announced that beginning in August, shoppers can use the convenience of curbside or home delivery to add alcohol to their online order. Beers, seltzers and more adult beverages will be available through the Instacart app.

Customers will be asked to provide a valid driver’s license in order to close out their order regardless of if it’s a curbside pickup or a home delivery. Deliveries will not be left at a customer’s residence until this transaction is completed.

This offer will be available in New York State grocery pick up & delivery stores only.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.