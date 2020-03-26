Tops installing Plexiglas shields on registers

(WWTI) – Tops markets will begin installing Plexiglas shields on front end registers, beginning as early as March 26.

According to a release, the safety measures will be rolled out at all of the company’s 162 stores in New York, Pennsylvania and Vermont.

Where Plexiglas cannot be installed, associates will be provided with protective face shields that are also being used by associates in the pharmacy department and at the customer service desk.

In response to the coronavirus epidemic, the company has provided gloves, hand sanitizer and wipes for their associates. Hand sanitizer and wipes have also been made available to customers shopping in their markets.

Each market has assigned an associate in charge of sanitizing the most frequently touched surfaces.

Tops markets have placed a limit of two items per customer, unless otherwise indicated, on the following products:

• Adult Care

• Baby Formula

• Baby Wipes

• Bath Tissue, 18 roll pack or larger

• Big Pack Chicken

• Bleach – 1 container

• Cereal – Four (4) boxes

• Cleansing Flushable Wipes

• Commercial breads and rolls

• Cough & Cold

• Diapers

• Disinfectant Sprays

• Disinfectant Wipes

• Eggs (1) one carton

• Facial Tissue

• Flour- One (1) package per customer. All brands, all sizes.

• Four (4) Total Gallons of Water per customer – This includes spring, distilled, purified or 3-pack gallon water

• Fresh ground beef, pork, chicken, and sausage

• Frozen Vegetables – Four (4) bags

• Hand Sanitizer

• Laundry Detergent

• Liquid Dish Detergent

• Milk

• Multipack water. This includes all brands of water

• Oatmeal

• Pain Remedies

• Pasta Sauce – Four (4) jars

• Peanut Butter

• Rubbing Alcohol

• Sanitary Protection

• Sugar- One (1) package per customer. All brands, all sizes.

• Tops Stick Butter Quarters 16 oz.

